4:1 win mercifully ends RBNY II season

October 30, 2021 (Official Game Summary) 1:4 Loudoun New York Hopkins Sowe

Rafanello 2

Edelman 10.30.21 · Reserve Jeremy Rafanello had a pair of goals while Jake LaCava notched two assists as the New York Red Bulls II took a 4-1 victory against Loudoun United on Saturday afternoon at Segra Field to complete their 2021 USL Championship season in style. In the fifth minute, Red Bulls II went ahead when Jake LaCava led a counterattack down the right and delivered a perfectly-weighted cross for Omar Sowe to tuck home a finish at the back post. It took only three minutes for Loudoun to hit back when Ted Ku-DiPietro cut a low cross toward the penalty spot where Jackson Hopkins fired home first time into the left side of the net. In the 27th minute, the visitors struck again as they caught Loudoun's defense napping on a quickly taken throw-in from the right by Mandela Egbo. LaCava directed the ball on to an unmarked Rafanello who clipped home his finish into the left corner from 14 yards. With 17 minutes to go, Daniel Edelman made it three for the visitors as he stole possession as Loudoun tried to break out of its defensive third and quickly shifted onto his left foot for a low shot that just snuck inside the left upright. In second-half stoppage time, Rafanello capped the win as he controlled a lifted ball from the right channel by Sam Williams on his chest moving into the top of the penalty area. While his initial shot was saved, the ball caromed back off the attacking and into the vacant net to wrap up the game.