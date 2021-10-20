RBNY II liquidates Loudoun, 3:0

10.20.21 · Reserve New York Red Bulls II got a goal and assist from Cameron Harper and another key penalty kick save by AJ Marcucci as they took a 3-0 victory against Loudoun United FC in their home finale this season at MSU Soccer Park on Wednesday night. The hosts took the lead in the 19th minute, as Juan Castillo broke forward from the back line and delivered a cross into the penalty area. Luther Archimede produced a looping volley that found the back of the net. Loudoun was handed the chance to level eight minutes before halftime when Ted Ku-DiPietro was brought down in the penalty area by Castillo. The midfielder was unable to beat Marcucci from the spot, as his low shot to the left corner was saved. The rebound hopped up to Jackson Hopkins, who headed off the crossbar before the New York defense was able to clear. Marcucci registered his third penalty kick save of the season. Red Bulls II were then awarded a penalty kick of their own two minutes into the second half, as Mandela Egbo was brought down as he cut into the right side of the box. Cameron Harper stepped up to the spot and shot into the left corner of the net as the goalkeeper went the opposite way. The hosts added their third goal of the night as Egbo broke into space in the left channel onto a ball forward by Harper before moving into the penalty area. He cut back past a defender onto his right foot and lifted a finish into the far side of the net.