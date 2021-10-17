Metro scores one once again, tops trash tenants

10.17.21 · League Two months ago, when the team mired in a horrendous slump, winning just once in eleven matches, blowing leads left and right, we resigned ourselves to the inevitability of a failed season. Even making the playoffs, a constant for the past decade, seemed completely out of reach. So, what do we want from this team, we asked ourselves. How about to play better down the stretch to prove that there is foundation for 2022? And taking some points of the Scum and the tenants would do nicely as well. We had modest goals. Now, about those tenants... Playing them for the third time in less than a month, Metro got an early score from Cristian Casseres to fill its goal-a-game quota and held on the rest of the way for its third straight 1:0 victory. Somehow, they are now just a point away from the playoff line with five games left. The goal came in the third minute off a free kick that was sent by Sean Davis into the center of the box. There, Andres Reyes headed it into the air, as it dropped to an onrushing Cristian Casseres at the back post. The Venezuelan, who just two days ago was playing in a World Cup qualifier, slammed it in from close range. Metro had other chances to score, but the quota is one, so what can you do about it. Omir Fernandez wasted two quality opportunities, the latter on an almost-breakaway when he pulled his shot just wide. Patryk Klimala, who did not start because of injury, came on midway through the second half, and was agonizingly close on three separate efforts. As for the tenants, they were putrid. Carlos Coronel did make one tough save very late in the first half, but the cross-state rivals day could be summarized by two plays. On one, a ball landed precisely at the feet of an unmarked Jesus Medina, who whiffed in front of an open net. On the other, Vincent Castellanos was touched on the shoulder by Sean Nealis, only to fall on the ground and grab his face in faked agony. So, Metro takes seven points off the tenants, and the playoffs, once a mirage, could actually be a possibility. But let's take it a game at a time. Keeping it modest has worked so far... Lineup: Coronel, Gutman, Nealis, Reyes, Duncan, Tolkin, Davis, Yearwood, Casseres, Fernandez, Fabio. Subs: Carmona, Klimala, Diarra.