Metro scores one once again, beats miserable Miami

October 9, 2021 1:0 New York Miami Klimala

10.09.21 · League 1-1-1-0-1-1-4-1-1-1-1. No, not a failed attempt to draw a fence; Metro's goals scored over the last 11 games. Of course, that aberration of a four did come against Miami, tonight's opponent. So could the floodgates open again? They didn't, as Metro scored one once again, but that one proved to be enough to top a crappy team that did not register a shot on goal until deep into second half injury time. The one came in the 25th, as Andrew Gutman, who has been terrific as of late, pounced on a through ball and immediately split the defense with a pass that found Patryk Klimala at the edge of the box. The Pole took a touch and then deftly placed it past the dumbfounded keeper and into the bottom left corner. 1:0 wins are usually not easy, but this one was. Sean Davis and Dru Yearwood controlled the midfield, and the defense held strong, even with Tom Edwards playing for the suspended Andres Reyes in the middle. Miami had one quality chance the whole game and actually did put the ball into the net on a deflection off Edwards, only for VAR to confirm that it was offside. A sad epitaph must be written for Gonzalo Hiugain, Miami's once all-world striker who has been reduced to a lifeless shell. A slow, lumbering shell at that, who couldn't even put himself in a position to score, much less put a shot on target. Time and again, Hiugain was left in the dust by Metro players, falling to the ground as Davis spun him around in one memorable sequence. Klimala hit the crossbar in the second half and later had what seemed like a valid penalty claim denied by the referee. But tonight, one was all that Metro needed, as the unbeaten run was extended six. Could they keep it up? Probably, at some point, they will have to move off that one... Lineup: Coronel, Gutman, Nealis, Edwards, Duncan, Davis, Yearwood, Amaya, Carmona, Fernandez, Klimala. Subs: Tolkin, Clark, Barlow, Harper.