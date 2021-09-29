Tepid Metro kisses whiny sister from Philly, 1:1

September 29, 2021 1:1 New York Philadelphia Fernandez Santos 09.29.21 · League Are you an optimist? Do you look at this unbeaten streak, now at four games, and think... what if? Just extend it a few more, climb up those standings, make the playoffs and then, then... We are not optimists here at MetroFanatic. We're realists, and any potential playoff push was dealt a harsh reality tonight when Metro dropped home points in a 1:1 tie to Philly. Omir Fernandez scored the equalizer late in the first as both teams could not break through in the chippy second. Gerhard Struber continued with his three central defender system, this time inserting the more logical Andres Reyes for Tom Edwards. And once again, the defense actually held from the run of play. Philly's lone goal of the match came off a corner kick 17 minutes in, as Metro allowed the ball to drop in the box, and Sergio Santos easily put it in from close range. The defense's one lapse came midway through the period, and Carlos Coronel, who has been on fire lately, bailed them out with an amazing save on an uncontested Philly from minimal range. Then, in the 37th, he sent a long kick that was flicked in the air twice, the second by Cristian Casseres, right onto Fernandez at the top of the box. The midfielder, who has an absolutely atrocious first half of the year, trapped the ball, turned around, and fired a rocket that tied the game. And the second half... there was not much in the second half. A Worm goal was correctly called offside, there was a lot of whining on both sides, bust mostly from the visitors, and Tom Barlow continued to be a massive black hole. 1:1 seemed like a fair result. But a fair result is not what this team needed tonight. Of course, as the team is constructed, with no players that can take the game to the next level, this is about as good as they can hope for. As for making the playoffs? Just forget about it, optimists. Are there any optimists left? Lineup: Coronel, Gutman, Nealis, Reyes, Duncan, Tolkin, Davis, Yearwood, Casseres, Fernandez, Klimala. Subs: Carmona, Barlow, Royer, Amaya, Edwards.