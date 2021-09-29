Very tall Frenchman Issiar Drame signed

The New York Red Bulls have signed French defender Issiar Drame to an MLS contract through the end of the 2021 season, the club announced today. Drame is signed through the end of the year with an option year.

"We are pleased to add Drame to our roster," said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "We hope he can add the necessary depth to our back line."

Drame, 22, most recently played for Olimpik Donesk, which participates in the Ukrainian Premier League. He made his debut for the club on October 24, 2020, against Desna Chernihiv. The Ivry-sur-Seine, France native made 18 appearances in league play for the club and totaled 1,574 minutes played during the 2020-2021 Season.

"Drame is a talent and we are happy to add him", said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "It is always helpful to add more depth to our defense."

Prior to joining Olimpik Donesk, Drame joined Olympique Lyon in 2016, he primarily featured for the club's reserve side, Lyon B. The defender made 14 appearances and accumulated 1,073 minutes played over his three seasons with the club. His youth career began with Clairefontaine Academy and then he became a member of Rennais Academy in 2015, where he appeared for their U-19 side.