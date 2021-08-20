Jorgensen scores, but RBNY II keeps losing, 3:2

August 20, 2021 (Official Game Summary) 2:3 New York Charleston Jorgensen

Repetto 08.20.21 · Reserve The Charleston Battery scored three times in the first half as Geobel Perez notched a pair of assists and then held on late for a 3-2 victory against New York Red Bulls II at MSU Soccer Park. The Battery got out to an ideal start as they took the lead in the second minute. After picking up possession on the left, Perez delivered a right-footed cross into the center of the penalty area that picked out the run of DZ Harmon, who headed into the left side of the net for his second goal of the season. Red Bulls II responded quickly, as three minutes later Austin Brummett delivered a through-ball into the right side of the penalty area for a cutting Mathias Jorgensen, who powered home a shot into the top-left corner of the net to level. Charleston regained the lead in the 10th minute, as AJ Paterson played a good give-and-go with Harmon to get free on the left side to deliver a low cross through the penalty area that found Josh Penn at the far post for a first-time finish. Charleston ended the first half on the front foot. A deep cross from the right by Frank Nodarse found the Cuban winger in the left side of the penalty area. He headed back across goal for Claudio Repetto to put home. Red Bulls II pulled back a goal in the second minute of stoppage time as Serge Ngoma scored his first goal in the Championship. Daniel Edelman headed a clearance back into the penalty area that was controlled by Jake LaCava on his chest, before slipping a lateral pass to the left for the 16-year-old to finish from eight yards.