RBNY II keeps losing, 3:2 to Charlotte

Marveaux 08.10.21 · Reserve Sylvain Marveaux's first goal for the Charlotte Independence proved the winner as the visitors took a 3-2 victory against New York Red Bulls II on Wednesday night at MSU Soccer Park. After an hour delay due to lightning -- following which persistent rain remained -- the Independence that took the lead in the 13th minute. The visitors were awarded a free kick beyond the left edge of the penalty area, and Marcelo Palomino produced a free kick that crept inside the near post and into the back of the net for his fourth goal of the season. Red Bulls II hit back six minutes later, as Jeremy Rafanello lifted a ball into the right channel for Omar Sowe. The forward shrug off the challenge before cutting inside onto his left foot for a low finish to the far corner and his fifth goal of the season. Charlotte quickly responded in the 25th minute, as Marveaux sprayed a ball to the left flank for Adam Armour, who controlled and fired a low cross to the top of the six-yard area where Enzo Martinez was on hand to finish. Inside the opening minute of the second half, Sowe had his second as first held possession and found Rafanello on the right side before the attacking midfielder cut past a defender and then sent a pass back to Sowe. He arrived in right side of the penalty area for a right-footed shot that curled into the left side of the net. The Independence struck again to regain the lead just past the hour-mark through Marveaux, who tucked home a smooth finish into the left corner of the net from 14 yards.