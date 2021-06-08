RBNY II keeps losing, 2:1 to Tampa

August 6, 2021 (Official Game Summary) 1:2 New York Tampa LaCava Adebayo-Smith

Lachowecki 08.06.21 · Reserve Max Lachowecki notched a goal and assist to lead the Tampa Bay Rowdies to their second road victory against New York Red Bulls II this season with a 2-1 result on Friday night at MSU Soccer Park. Red Bulls II carried the early momentum and that paid off in the ninth minute as a buildup through midfield came to Serge Ngoma, who played a pass to Jake LaCava at the top-left edge of the penalty area. The forward moved onto his right foot as he entered the area and delivered a well-placed finish to the right corner of the net to put the hosts ahead. Jordan Adebayo-Smith put home a goal just past the half-hour mark, as a corner from the right found Forrest Lasso at the back post for a header across goal, which Lachowecki headed into the six-yard area for the English forward to nod home from close range. The Rowdies almost grabbed the lead two minutes into the second half as New York's defense didn't deal with a long ball upfield, allowing Adebayo-Smith to win possession and break on goal before Red Bulls II goalkeeper Luca Lewis made a good save. Off the ensuing corner, Lachowecki added a goal to his earlier assist as a half-clearance on the initial delivery brought the ball to Laurence Wyke. He clipped a ball from the top-left edge of the penalty area back across goal where the defender was waiting to deliver a diving header into the left corner of the net.