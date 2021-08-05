Central defender who will "fit our style" acquired

The New York Red Bulls have added Uruguay Under-20 national team defender Lucas Monzon, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and ITC, on loan through the end of the 2022 MLS season, the club announced today. New York has an option to buy Monzon at the end of the loan period.

"We are happy to bring Lucas aboard our club," said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "He is a young defender, who will help solidify our center back core. Having the experience at a top level is promising for a player of his age."

Monzon, 19, began his soccer career through the Danubio FC Academy system before signing with the first team in July of 2020. The Jaguarao, Brazil, native made his debut on August 14, 2020 against Montevideo City Torque, playing the full 90 minutes in a 2-1 victory. He played 26 matches across all competitions during the 2020-21 season with Danubio FC, accumulating 1,201 minutes played.

"I am pleased to see Lucas join the team," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "He is a very athletic and aggressive defender that will fit into our style of play. He has good experience at the top level in Uruguay."

Monzon recently appeared for Montevideo Wanderers, a first division Uruguayan club, during the 2021-22 season. He started five matches and helped anchor the backline to two clean sheets in 450 minutes played.