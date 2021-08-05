Florian Valot exiled to Cincinnati

August 5, 2021 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have traded midfielder Florian Valot to FC Cincinnati, in exchange for $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money, the club announced today. The Red Bulls could also receive an additional $50,000 in 2022 GAM, if Valot meets certain performance-based metrics. "We appreciate all that Florian has given to this club over the last six-plus seasons," said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "He has been consummate professional since he joined the club and we wish him all the best moving forward in his career." Valot, a native of Pau, France, signed his first-team contract on Jan. 2, 2018 after two seasons with New York Red Bulls II. The French midfielder amassed 49 matches played, 10 goals and 13 assists at the USL Championship level. During his two-year stint with NYRB II, he helped bring a USL Regular-Season and USL Cup trophy to the club in 2016. "Flo is a top talent and good person to be around on-and-off the field," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "We wish him the best moving forward." Following his stint with NYRB II, Valot begin his MLS career in 2018 with three goals and five assists in 14 matches played before suffering an ACL tear in his left knee. He would return the following season only to suffer an ACL tear in his right knee two games into the 2019 campaign. Valot successfully returned a second time to record season highs in games played (23), games started (17) and minutes played (1,510) along with two goals in three assists during the 2020 season.