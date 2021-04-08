Scoreless tie vs Cincy compounds Metro misery

August 4, 2021 0:0 New York Cincinnati



08.04.21 · League We've been writing these game summaries for over 20 years. Week after week, game after game, we sit down and type up what happened. It's for posterity, we tell ourselves. We can go back and remember: on this date, this year, Metro did that. Do we want to remember this? Do we want to remember this complete, utter garbage that unfolded in front of our eyes? Do we want to recap the numerous golden opportunities to score, only for our players to make the wrong decision? Do we want to complain about the idiotic short corner kicks, which end up wasted the second they depart the foot? That our bench is so pathetically thin that our first attacking sub option is equal to waving a white flag? Do we want to point out that Cincinnati is absolutely putrid defensively, and yet Metro could do nothing to break through? That the visitors' game plan was clearly to sit back the entire game to get a scoreless draw at worst, and it worked perfectly? Why? The season is not over yet, but it might as well be. The team is poorly constructed, with major holes. The lack of veteran leadership is obvious. There is no one on the roster who can change the game with his presence. The ownership doesn't give a damn. Each week, there are fewer and fewer fans at the stadium. And yet, we keep watching, and writing these recaps, and looking for silver linings in clouds full of feces. Why?