RBNY II easily beaten by Sacramento, 3:1

August 1, 2021 (Official Game Summary) 3:1 Sacramento New York Fernandes 2

Formella Rafanello 07.31.21 · Reserve A pair of first-half goals by Luis Felipe Fernandes led Sacramento Republic to a 3-1 victory against New York Red Bulls II on Saturday night at Heart Health Park. In the 17th minute, Dariusz Formella's corner kick was flicked home at the top of the six-yard area by Fernandes with a header to the right corner. It took only five minutes for Fernandes' second to arrive, as he controlled a chipped pass from Formella with his chest at the top of the penalty area to send the ball to Duke Lacroix, who headed back into the path of Fernandes to allow the midfielder to shoot home into the left corner. Republic FC added to its lead four minutes later, as Jerome Kiesewetter was brought down in the penalty area by Daniel Edelman. Red Bulls II goalkeeper AJ Marcucci made a fine low save to keep out Formella's penalty kick to the right corner, but Formella reacted first to the rebound to make it a three-goal lead at the break. In the 62nd minute, New York pulled a goal back on a spectacular finish by Jeremy Rafanello, who turned out of pressure in the right channel, 35 yards from goal, and produced a curling finish that picked out the top-left corner of the net to cut the deficit to a pair of goals.