Inept Metro pays for mistake in DC, 1:0

July 25, 2021 1:0 DC United New York Kamara

07.25.21 · League There are gonna be games like this. 90 minutes of complete, utter garbage from both teams, where one mistake will make a difference. Such was the case tonight in DC, with Metro on the wrong end of a 1:0 scoreline. Should we write this off and move on? Oh, no. Not at all. Caden Clark finally returned to the starting lineup, with he and Cristian Casseres replacing Frankie Amaya and Wiki Carmona. Metro got pretty lucky early on, as a goalmouth cross was hit directly into Carlos Coronel. The luck evaporated in the 27th. A flat pass by Kyle Duncan was received by Amro Tarek, who promptly sent it forward straight into a DC attacker. The Scum went the other way and easily scored. Tarek partially made up for his mistake later in the half by coming across to stop a Scum breakaway when a goal seemed imminent. Metro tallied just one shot on goal in the whole game, and that came when Casseres was being pushed inside the box. No foul was called, a save was made, and there was really nothing else positive to write about. Even as the game extended to eight minutes of injury time due to various stoppages, Metro couldn't muster anything offensive. Fabio was putrid, Patryk Klimala was invisible, the midfield couldn't string two passes together, the outside backs dribbled into nothingness, the central defenders... Let's talk about the central defenders. Aaron Long got injured over two months ago. The RBNY brass has tried to fill the huge hole with whatever is on the roster. More injuries have claimed Sean Nealis and Andres Reyes. Now, down to to a converted right back in Tom Edwards (who himself got injured late in the game) and the potential calamity of Amro Tarek (who just might be sold, which, in a vacuum, is the right move)... What is the plan? Hope that Nealis and Reyes come back healthy and hold down the fort? Are we really pinning our hopes on someone no one thought of as a starter and a walking yellow card? They better do something about this... because at some point, the mistakes will add up.