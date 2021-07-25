Amro Tarek to be sold to Cyprus?

If you thought that the crisis in central defense is at its zenith, just you wait. According to multiple reports out of Cyprus, Amro Trek is on the verge of being sold to Apollon Limassol.

The interest was first reported by Balla, who claims that "the two sides came to an agreement and what remains is for the footballer to come to Cyprus to undergo a medical examination." Other reports are less deterministic. The Cyprus Times claim that the two sides are "close to agreement". "Contacts between the two sides continue and developments are expected soon," says Sigma Live SportTime.

Aaron Long: injured for the year. Sean Nealis: hurt, but probably recovering. Andres Reyes: hurt, and maybe recovering. Amro Tarek: potentially sold. Tom Edwards: a 5'8" converted right back! Surely, this can't be all there is, right?

Update: apparently, the deal is off, as Protathlima reports that RBNY pulled out due to the injury crisis.