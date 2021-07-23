Jorgensen returns in II's loss to Pittsburgh, 3:1

Alex Dixon had a goal and assist while Kenardo Forbes notched a pair of helpers as the Pittsburgh Riverhounds took a 3-1 victory against New York Red Bulls II on Friday night at MSU Soccer Park.

In the 10th mnute, the Hounds took the lead. Forbes delivered a pass into space for Dixon as he broke into the right channel. The veteran winger controlled as the defense recovered, but then cut centrally onto his left foot and fired home.

Red Bulls II hit back just before the half-hour mark. A turnover in midfield was pushed upfield to Jake LaCava, who played Omar Sowe into the right side of the penalty area. Sowe was challenged by Hounds goalkeeper Danny Vitiello as he came quickly off his line, but went wide and finished from a narrow angle for his third goal in the past three games.

In the 52nd minute, Russell Cicerone made no mistake as he received a pass from Forbes to elude his defender at the top of the penalty area and finish for his seventh goal of the season.

Just past the hour-mark, Dixon delivered low for Albert Dikwa to tuck home from the top of the six-yard area.

Mathias Jorgensen made his stateside return as a 82nd minute sub.