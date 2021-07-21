Metro settles for 1:1 tie with whiny Toronto

July 21, 2021 1:1 Toronto New York Priso Klimala 07.21.21 · League Despite completely dominating the first half, despite allowing only one shot on goal the entire game, despite jumping to a lead, Metro barely held on for a 1:1 tie with Toronto. We'll talk about the whining later. There was only one change from the lineup from two weeks ago, as Frankie Amaya came in for Cristian Casseres. Metro controlled the game from the opening whistle. Seconds into the came, Kyle Duncan sprung Wikelman Carmona into the box, but the young Venezuelan ran out of room and couldn't get a shot off. Midway through the period, Carmona once away was put through, but an errant touch in the box led to another wasted opportunities. On the defensive end, Metro could do no wrong during the first half, completely stiffing anything Toronto tried to throw their way. The outside backs, John Tolkin and Kyle Duncan, were especially terrific. Mere moments after the break, the breakthrough game. Fabio run onto a long Tom Edwards lob to the top of the box and had his shot saved by Alex Bono. Patryk Klimala, trailing, fired his shot directly at the Toronto keeper, who got tangled with his defender and fell. Klimala easily pounced on the rebound for his third Metro goal. And then... the dominance disappeared. Toronto started to press forward. In the 62nd minute, Carlos Coronel punched a cross, but not nearly far enough. It landed directly at the feet of an unmarked Ralph Priso, who easily scored. And that was it for the scoring... but not for the whining. It's absolutely amazing how Jozy Altidore, once a Metro hope and the best forward in American soccer, a huge talented player with huge potential, has turned into a crybaby. Every little thing, even out of bounds calls, had to be cried to the officials. He wasn't alone, as the attitude rubbed off on his teammates. When Omir Fernandez was lying on the field in injury time with a possible head injury, Toronto decided that pushing the referee was the best course of action. We might not have won, but at least our team is not a bunch of whiners. Alas, they don't give three points for just that... Lineup: Coronel, Tolkin, Tarek, Edwards, Duncan, Davis, Yearwood, Amaya, Carmona, Klimala, Fabio. Subs: Clark, Fernandez, Barlow.