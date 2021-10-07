RBNY II blows lead at Hartford, 2:2

July 10, 2021 (Official Game Summary) 2:2 Hartford New York Dodson

Acosta 07.10.21 · Reserve Thomas Janjigian's late strike earned Hartford Athletic a dramatic 2-2 draw against New York Red Bulls II on Saturday night at Dillon Stadium. The hosts scored both goals inside the final five minutes and stoppage time to rally after Red Bulls II had been reduced to 10 men. Looking to build off a midweek win in Charlotte, the Red Bulls II got out to an ideal start as Omar Sowe opened the scoring in the fourth minute. Sowe was played in behind the Hartford defense into the right side of the penalty area by Austin Brummett. After his initial shot was parried by Athletic goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell, Sowe reacted to put home the rebound from close range. Red Bulls II struck again in the 18th minute, off a free kick near the top-right corner of the penalty area. Cameron Harper played a lateral pass for Matthew Acosta, whose low first-time shot through traffic took a deflection on the way to the bottom-right corner of the net. The Red Bulls II were reduced to 10 men with seven minutes to go, as Emir Tombul was sent off for his second cautionable offense. Three minute later, Hartford grabbed a lifeline from Derek Dodson, who tapped home at the back post. The Athletic then pulled level in second-half stoppage time. Left in space centrally 25 yards from goal, center back Janjigian received a pass and unleashed a left-footed strike that clipped the underside of the crossbar in the top-right corner of the net and came down over the line.