Metro lashes Lions in Orlando, 2:1

July 3, 2021 1:2 Orlando New York Mueller Casseres

Fabio 07.03.21 · League Now that's more like it! A week after playing in a game that was, let's be honest, complete and utter garbage, despite the road point, Metro was involved in an exciting, back-and-forth contest with Orlando. Terrific goals, huge saves, awful mistakes, barely missed chances... it had it all! What is also had was a Metro win, 2:1 to give Gerhard Struber his first road win in charge of the club. Struber made two changes from last week's lineup. Andres Reyes' injury meant that Tom Edwards slid back to the center of defense, and Casseres, back from Copa America, re-joined in midfield. Fabio regained his usual spot at the expense of Tom Barlow. Metro broke through just six minutes in after Patryk Klimala fed Casseres outside the box. The Venezuelan took it a bit centrally, then curled a fantastic ball from deep into the net. After early Metro domination, Orlando started to control the game, and had a great opportunity late in the half after a rather weak penalty call. (We're still not sure who it was; it looked like Edwards, but the official website says Kyle Duncan). Whatever the case might have been, the much-maligned Carlos Coronel made a terrific save, reaching far to keep the ball out. Chances were plenty in the second half. Seconds into the period, Dru Yearwood caused a turnover, and took the ball closer, only to misfire. Midway through the period, a terrific through ball by Sean Davis split the entire Orlando midfield, but Klimala fired wide. Disaster struck in the 59th. Coronel laid the ball off to Sean Nealis in the box, and the defender decided to dribble it out. That did not go well, as he was stripped, an open Chris Mueller was found, and easily converted. But Metro was not to be denied. In the 79th, it was Yearwood again, finding Klimala just outside the box. The Pole laid it off to Fabio, who cut in the box. A bumbling Orlando defender fell down, and the Brazilian scored. Metro had to survive a ridiculous seven minutes of injury time that somehow stretched over eight. Once the dust settled, they earned a terrific victory. Now just need to cut down on those awful mistakes...