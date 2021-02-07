RBNY II not rained out vs Miami, 1:1

July 2, 2021 (Official Game Summary) 1:1 New York Miami FC LaCava Bah 07.02.21 · Reserve New York Red Bulls II and Miami FC exchanged goals early and then both hit the woodwork late as they shared the points in a 1-1 draw at MSU Soccer Park that was twice halted by lightning during the contest. New York got out to an ideal start in the seventh minute as Juan Castillo played Jake LaCava in behind the Miami defense and into the left side of the penalty area. Miami goalkeeper Connor Sparrow got a piece of the forward's shot to the right corner, but couldn't turn it wide as it clipped off the inside of the post and in. Miami's growing pressure paid off in the 24th minute as it pulled level. Lamar Walker began the sequence as he stole possession in the New York half before moving to the right and finding Christiano Francois, who skipped past one defender in the right side of the penalty area before pulling a ball back to Othello Bah. The Liberian international took one touch to control and then fired a shot in off the underside of the crossbar. The game entered a lightning delay just past the half-hour mark, and after the teams returned action the remainder of the first half saw little in the way of opportunities. The game entered another delay just past the hour-mark as lightning again pulled the teams from the field.