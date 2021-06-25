RBNY II loses again, 2:1 to Pittsburgh

2:1 Pittsburgh New York Wharton

Dikwa Wiedt(OG) 06.25.21 · Reserve

Todd Wharton and Albert Dikwa each found the net as the Pittsburgh Riverhounds took a 2-1 victory against New York Red Bulls II on Friday night at Highmark Stadium.

The hosts took the lead in the 14th minute. Kenardo Forbes picked out the run of Todd Wharton, arriving at the top of the penalty area for a curling shot that found the back of the net.

The Hounds goalkeeper made an outstanding save to deny Jeremy Rafanello on a free kick that was arrowing toward the top-left corner of the net. On the ensuing corner kick, though, Danny Vitiello was unable to handle the delivery cleanly, and after deflecting off Rafanello the ball came off Hounds defender Shane Wiedt and ricocheted into the net.

The Hounds regained the lead four minutes before halftime. Russell Cicerone on the left side of the area flicked a header centrally that set up ideally for Dikwa to send home a left-footed volley.