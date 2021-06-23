Comeback falls short in New England, 3:2

Reyes 06.23.21 · League It was shaping to be one of those nights. Midway through the second half, Metro was down three on the road, just having allowed a breakaway goal that should have all but sealed it. And then, something happened. A quick response, then another goal, and hope emerging out of nothing... only for it to be too little, too late. Oh well. At least it wasn't one of those nights. Gerhard Struber was forced to make one change, as Caden Clark underwent an appendectomy. He was replaced by Dru Yearwood, who made his first start of the season and had Metro's best early chance, hitting the crossbar on a bending shot from the left side of the box. The Revs scored two quick goals midway through the first half. First, in the 26th, Carles Gil flipped the ball over three Metro defenders, and Tajon Buchanan finished. Six minutes later... you know, what's the point of describing the goal? Carlos Coronel got beaten short side. Again. Struber might be a good coach, but his devotion to this average-at-best goalkeeper is baffling. The supposed back-breaker came in the 51st minute, with the entire Metro team caught upfield on a corner kick. Gustavo Bou went the other way, with nothing but an empty field in front of him. Now, we're not bashing Coronel here. Stopping a breakaway is not easy. But standing like a statue in goal, hoping that someone somehow catches up? Not exactly the smart decision. Alright, we are bashing Coronel. He is below-average-at-best, and that's putting it mildly. But a back-breaker it wasn't, for Metro finally woke up. Just two minutes after, Fabio fed Patryk Klimala in the box. The Pole, sandwiched by two defenders, pushed the ball through to the bottom right corner for his first Metro goal. Then, in the 75th, off a corner, the ball fell back to Andres Reyes, who blasted it through a crowd in the box and into the net. Somehow, the defender has now scored two goals in his three Metro games, both of them coming on the road in New England. And then... nothing. The Revs snuffed out all potential danger, and Metro couldn't get close to the equalizer. Perhaps it was one of those nights.