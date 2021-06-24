Caden Clark to join Leipzig in 2022

June 24, 2021 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have transferred 18-year-old midfielder Caden Clark to RB Leipzig of the German Bundesliga, the club announced today. Clark will remain with New York through the end of the 2021 MLS season. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. "Everyone at the club is very excited for Caden to take the next step in his professional journey," said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "From the time Caden joined us, I think we all recognized that if he continued to work hard and take advantage of his opportunities, Caden had the potential to move to Europe. We're delighted to have played a role and helped him make the jump to a top-five league like the Bundesliga." Clark joined New York at 16 years old when he signed with New York Red Bulls II last season. The Medina, Minnesota, native made a big impression in his first professional season, recording three goals and a team-leading five assists in just 12 appearances for Red Bulls II. "Caden is a big talent and we are happy to see him take the next step in his career," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "He is a hard-working kid and has a bright future ahead of himself." Following a strong performance at Red Bulls II, Clark earned a first-team contract on October 10, 2021, just hours prior to the Red Bulls first-team match against Atlanta United. The Medina, Minnesota, native proceeded to score his first career MLS goal at Atlanta, becoming the fifth youngest player in MLS history to score on his MLS debut. He then scored the equalizer against Toronto FC the following match to become the youngest player to score in his first two MLS appearances in league history. "I am extremely grateful for the opportunities that the New York Red Bulls have given me," said Clark. "Being able to not only develop but play significant minutes at USL and MLS here has truly helped me grow professionally. I will continue to do what I can to help this team win its first MLS Cup." Since his first two career MLS starts, Clark scored a goal in the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, becoming the youngest player (17 years, 178 days) to score in the MLS Cup Playoffs since Jozy Altidore (16 years, 357 days), also for New York on October 29, 2006 vs D.C. He has built from his 2020 performances with a strong start to the 2021 MLS regular-season with four goals and two assists in eight starts.