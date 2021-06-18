Metro returns with an easy win over Nashville, 2:0

06.18.21 · League If you are like us, you spent the last week glued to the television, following Euro 2020(1). But you know what? Those games don't really matter. Don't get us wrong, it's greatly important to determine which is the greater country, Slovakia or Poland (it's never Poland), but all the international glory doesn't match up to a regular season Metro game on a balmy Friday evening in front of a sparse crowd. We guess there are not that many like us. In any case, Metro returned from a three-week break with an easy 2:0 win over Nashville in the first ever meeting between the two teams. The visitors rarely threatened, as Metro evened its record on the year. With Cristian Casseres at Copa America, Tom Edwards was inserted in central midfield. Andres Reyes returned from his suspension to the middle of the defense. We finally saw the partnership of Patryk Klimala and Fabio from he opening whistle, as Daniel Royer missed a game with a knock from training. Absolutely nothing happened for the first 37 minutes, unless you are a fan of midfield turnovers. Then, out of nowhere, a long ball was played into the box, and Klimala acrobatically popped it into the air. Fabio ran onto the ball and slammed it off the goalpost and in, finally breaking through in the goalscoring column. The second goal came in the 56th, as Caden Clark fed Kyle Duncan on the opposite side of the field. The defender took it up the right flank, brought it central, and fired a shot from outside the box past the bumbling Joe Willis. Metro followed the formula in three of its four wins by completely shutting down the opponent after going up two. Nashville's only real chance off the match came from a short free kick that beat Carlos Coronel, but rang off the crossbar. The visitors couldn't produce anything from the run of play. Well, at least there is a shorter wait until the next game...