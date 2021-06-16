RBNY II actually scores and wins, 3:1

June 16, 2021 (Official Game Summary) 3:1 New York Charlotte Rafanello 2

Mitchell Kelly 06.16.21 · Reserve Jeremy Rafanello scored twice in the first half and then added an assist in the second to lead New York Red Bulls II to an impressive 3-1 victory against the Charlotte Independence on Wednesday night at MSU Soccer Park. Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, the Red Bulls II struck first in the eighth minute as Rafanello sent Roald Mitchell into the left side of the penalty area for a shot that was parried by Charlotte goalkeeper Brandon Miller. Mitchell regained possession on the rebound and fired a low ball to the near post that was cleared by a defender, but only as far as Rafanello, who drove a low shot that found the back of the net. Rafanello went close just past the half-hour mark with a long-range shot that Miller got across to well to turn wide of the right post. In the 34th minute, the New Jersey native struck a low shot that went through Miller and into the net. Red Bulls II made it a three-goal game in the 62nd minute, as Daniel Edelman turned possession over in the Independence's half to send the ball to Rafanello, who quickly played a diagonal pass into the left channel for an onrushing Mitchell. The 18-year-old controlled smoothly and finished to the right side of the net past an advancing Miller. Charlotte got a chance to pull a goal back midway through the second half as it was awarded a penalty kick after New York's Michael Knapp committed a handball in his own box. Dane Kelly calmly shot home into the left corner of the net just past the dive of Red Bulls II goalkeeper Luca Lewis. With 13 minutes to go the visitors were reduced to 10 men, as Kevin Riascos was sent off after a hard challenge near midfield to end any hopes of a late rally.