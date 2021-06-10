Fabio's loan extended

June 10, 2021 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls extended loan of Brazilian Forward Fabio from Oeste F.C. to the end of the 2021 MLS season, the club announced today. New York has a club option to purchase at the end of the loan. "We are very happy to extend Fabio through the end of this season," said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "He has been able to fit in with the team, both on-and-off the field, in such a short amount of time and hope to have continued success while he is here." Fabio, 24, has made an immediate impact since arriving at New York on February 5. The Brazilian forward tallied four assists in seven appearances. He recorded back-to-back two-assist performances in consecutive 2-0 New York wins at Red Bull Arena. Fabio's four assists rank tied for second in MLS. "We have a big trust in Fabio and excited to have him for the remainder of the year," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "He has been able to learn our system and make an impact already. We hope to see more success from him throughout the year."