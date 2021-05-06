RBNY II embarrassed by Hartford, 7:0

June 5, 2021 (Official Game Summary) 7:0 Hartford New York Obregon 2

Elney

Barrera

McGlynn

Etaka 2

06.05.21 · Reserve Danny Barrera recorded a goal and three assists while Conor McGlynn scored from his own half as Hartford Athletic continue its undefeated start to the season with a 7-0 victory against New York Red Bulls II on Saturday night at Dillon Stadium. In the 15th minute, Athletic took the lead as Gabriel Torres surged down the left side and delivered a low cross for Juan Obregon that he tucked away from close range. Hartford quickly got on top in first-half stoppage time, though, with Barrera picking up assists on back-to-back goals 81 seconds apart. The first saw the playmaker deliver across the six-yard area for a tap-in by Sebastian Elney. The second saw Barrera capitalize on a miss-hit clearance on the left that he struck first-time to the top of the six-yard area, where Obregon was on hand to head home his second of the game. Barrera added a goal to his two assists five minutes into the second half as curled a shot to the far post that was just beyond the dive of Red Bulls II goalkeeper AJ Marcucci. The Athletic then got the goal of the night from McGlynn, who after the ball had come free just inside Hartford's half loaded up and launched a shot that sailed high into the night sky and over Marcucci, landing perfectly to find the back of the net. A sixth goal came soon after as a free kick by Barrera on the right was mishandled by Marcucci, allowing Preston Tabort Etaka to finish on the doorstep. Barrera added his third assist with 19 minutes to go as he set up Tabort Etaka's second of the game, delivering a corner kick from the right side that the Cameroon forward for a headed finish into the right side of the net to cap the performance from the hosts.