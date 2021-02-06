RBNY II shut out at home again, 1:0

0:1 New York Tampa

Adebayo-Smith 06.02.21 · Reserve

A first-half goal by Jordan Adebayo-Smith earned the Tampa Bay Rowdies a fifth consecutive victory to start the 2021 USL Championship season as the side took a 1-0 victory against New York Red Bulls II on Wednesday night at MSU Soccer Park.

The visitors took the lead in the 32n minute, as Jordan Doherty delivered a pass with the outside of his right boot that sent Adebayo-Smith away on a counterattack. The young English forward calmly finished to the right corner.

Red Bulls II tried to for an equalizer as the second half began and both Roald Mitchell and Tom Barlow forced saves from Rowdies goalkeeper Evan Louro before the hour-mark. Juan Castillo then fired a low shot from the top-left edge of the penalty area wide of the right post with 15 minutes to go, while Omar Sowe had a shot from 25 yards out at the top of the penalty area blocked wide by the Rowdies.