Brian White bought by Whitecaps

June 2, 2021 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have traded forward and New Jersey native Brian White to Vancouver Whitecaps FC, in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money, the club announced today. The Red Bulls could also receive an additional $100,000 in GAM, if White meets certain performance-based metrics. "We'd like to thank Brian for his contributions to the club," said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "He has made great strides as a professional since being drafted and has always represented the organization well on and off the field. We wish Brian all the best in this next stage of his career." White, a Flemington, New Jersey, native, was New York's first-round selection in the 2018 MLS Superdraft. He signed a USL contract in March and recorded eight goals and five assists in 1,539 minutes played over five months. White subsequently earned a promotion to the first team with an MLS contract in August. "Brian set a great example of what it means to be a Red Bull player on the field and he was also a leader in the community," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "As a staff, we're thankful for our time with Brian and we wish him only the best." Since his MLS debut on August 18, 2018, White has tallied 15 goals and four assists in 47 MLS appearances. He finished in the top-two among New York Red Bull scorers in each of the last two seasons, including New York's top scorer in 2020. White tallied his first MLS Cup Playoffs goal against Columbus Crew on November 21, 2020.