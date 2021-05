Matthias Jorgensen to return from loan

Remember Matthias Jorgensen, quite possibly the worst signing in team history? The forward who couldn't score was sent on loan to AGF in native Denmark. There, he played just 23 minutes in one game, so the club is obviously not retaining him.

As AGF sporting director Stig Inge Bjornebye told Arhus Stiftstidende, "Jorgensen will not be extended."

Welcome back... to RBNY II?