RBNY II chewed up by Hounds, 3:0

0:3 New York Pittsburgh

Griffin

Dixon

Cicerone 05.28.21 · Reserve

Alex Dixon led the way with a goal and assist as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took its first victory of the season with a 3-0 win against the New York Red Bulls II on Friday night at MSU Soccer Park.

Pittsburgh took the lead in the 22nd minute, as Albert Dikwa delivered a deep cross from the left side that found Danny Griffin, who cushioned his volley into the left corner of the net. Seven minutes later, the Hounds made it two as Dani Rovira turned over possession deep in the left corner of the Red Bulls II half and centered for Dixon to turn home a first-time finish in the bottom-right corner.

The Hounds added to their lead five minutes into the second half as Russell Cicerone burst into the right side of the penalty area to fire home.