Zlatko Junuzovic to taste synergy?

Are you tired of Salzburg's leftovers? Well, how about one more? Although this one doesn't exactly fit the bill...

The latest name is Zlatko Junuzovic, a former Austrian international (seven goals in 55 caps) who had spent the last three seasons with Salzburg. The attacking intentional has been a regular for Jesse Marsch's team. So why doesn't he fit the bill? Junuzovic is 33 years old, far above the age range for any recent Metro targets.

According to Austrian journalist Peter Linden, Junuzovic has a "follow-up contract with Red Bull New York" after his current deal with Salzburg expires. However, it is hinted that the move could come sooner.

So, if you're not tired of Carlos Coronel's floundering or Youba Diarra's absences... And, if it's not clear that the club's biggest problem is the Aaron Long-sized hole in central defense... And, if the fact that 13 of the ten international slots are filled doesn't give you pause... Well...

Here's to synergy!