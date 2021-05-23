RBNY II comes back to tie Charleston, 2:2

New York Red Bulls II rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit to earn a 2-2 draw against the Charleston Battery as Roald Mitchell scored the equalizer on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.

The hosts made a fast start as Stavros Zarokostas put his side ahead in just the third minute. Zarokostas capitalized as Red Bulls II goalkeeper AJ Marcucci took too long to move the ball with his feet in his own penalty area and stole possession before finishing into an empty net.

In the 24th minute a corner kick from the right by Zeiko Lewis sailed over everyone in the six-yard area. It was controlled by Erik McCue, who tapped home from a tight angle.

On the hour mark, Red Bulls II were awarded a penalty kick as Mitchell was brought down in the penalty area, allowing Mandela Egbo to halve the deficit with a low shot to the left corner from the spot.

Red Bulls II then leveled in the 65th minute as Mitchell found his own breakthrough. Taking possession 30 yards from goal, the 18-year-old turned and burst past the defense before finding a low finish to the right corner of the net for his first professional goal.