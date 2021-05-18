RBNY II downs Loudoun for first win of the year, 2:1

New York Red Bulls II earned their first win of the 2021 USL Championship season as Mandela Egbo's penalty kick in the second half gave the visitors a 2-1 win against Loudoun United FC at Segra Field on Tuesday night.

The visitors grabbed the lead in just the fourth minute as Omar Sowe controlled a long clearance upfield and guided it to Jeremy Rafanello. He drove toward the goal line on the right side of the penalty area and then cut a low cross back to the waiting Sowe for a first-time finish.

In the 27th minute Loudoun responded to level. Sammy Sergi caught an initial shot on the volley, only to be kept out by New York goalkeeper AJ Marcucci with a great kick save, but the ball rebounded back off the crossbar, allowing Sergi to finish at the second attempt.

Red Bulls II got the chance to go back on top in the 64th minute, as Sowe was brought down in the penalty area. Mandela Egbo converted to the bottom-right corner of the net as United goalkeeper Jermaine Fordah went the opposite way.