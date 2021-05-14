1:0 loss to Miami keeps RBNY II winless

0:1 New York Miami FC

Williams 05.14.21 · Reserve

Speedy Williams scored the only goal of the game as Miami FC took a 1-0 victory against New York Red Bulls II on Friday night at MSU Soccer Park in the first meeting between the two clubs in the USL Championship.

A Red Bulls II alum would give Miami the lead in the 15th minute. Richie Ballard's shot was blocked, only for the ball to rebound to Williams for a rifled shot that kissed the underside of the crossbar on its way into the net.

Billy Forbes then had a one-on-one chance in the 40th minute for the visitors, but Red Bulls II goalkeeper AJ Marcucci made a big save to keep it a one-goal game at the break.

Marcucci came up clutch again for the hosts 20 minutes into the second half. Forbes once again got sent in behind the Red Bulls II defense by Pierre Da Silva, only for Marcucci to parry his shot to the right corner away.