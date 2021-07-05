RBNY II settles for 1:1 tie with Charleston

1:1 New York Charleston LaCava Lewis 05.07.21 · Reserve

New York Red Bulls II and Charleston Battery played to the first draw of the 2021 USL Championship season as the Battery's Zeiko Lewis found the equalizer in a 1-1 draw at MSU Soccer Park on Friday night.

The visitors were punished for an early mistake in their own end. New York's pressure led to an errant pass that arrived invitingly for Jake LaCava to fire home into the left corner of the net from the top of the penalty area.

Charleston's pressure told with 19 minutes to go, as Lewis struck. The Bermuda international cleverly received a deflected low cross from the left on the turn to create space for a right-footed shot that found the bottom-left corner of the net against his former club.