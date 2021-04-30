3:2 loss to Hartford starts RBNY II season

Rogers 04.30.21 · Reserve A pair of first-half goals paved the way for Hartford Athletic as the visitors took a 3-2 win against the New York Red Bulls II at MSU Soccer Park on Friday night. In blustery conditions, Hartford took the lead in the 13th minute as Gabriel Torres' low delivery picked out Danny Barrera for a first-time finish at the near post. Juan Obregon Jr. then added a second in the 36th minute, again putting home a close-range finish. The Red Bulls II threatened to cut into the Athletic's lead midway through the second half as Jake LaCava beat his marker in the penalty area and fired a low shot toward the right corner that was parried away by Hartford goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell. LaCava wouldn't be denied in the 68th minute, as a counterattack led by Jeremy Rafanello picked out the young forward in the left channel for a powerful shot to the top-left corner. Hartford restored its two-goal lead with five minutes to go as Arthur Rogers swung in a free kick from the left that eluded his onrushing teammates and the defense and found its way into the right corner of the net. The goal proved key as the Red Bulls II earned a penalty kick in stoppage time that Mandela Egbo converted to the right corner, but a final save by Caldwell to deny LaCava proved the last opportunity for the hosts as the Athletic held on for victory.