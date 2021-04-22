Draft pick Lamine Conte signs with RBNY II

New York Red Bulls II have added midfielder Lamine Conte to a USL Championship contract pending federation and league approval, the club announced today. Conte was selected 40th overall by the New York Red Bulls in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

Conte, 22, was a three-year starter at the University of Louisville. He made 31 appearances for the Cardinals. The Conakary, Guinea native was named to the 2018 ACC Championship All-Tournament team.

"We are excited to add Lamine to our 2021 roster and we think that he can be a big piece for the group," NYRB II Head Coach John Wolyniec said. "We think he really helps stabilize our team on the defensive end."

Prior to Louisville, he played two seasons at the University of Mobile. He was named an NAIA Second Team All-American in 2017.

The midfielder played three seasons for Reading United A.C. in USL League Two. He was named 2019 USL League Two Defensive Player of the Year, with his team only conceding 11 goals the entire season.

"I am extremely excited to join this great club and start my professional career with NYRB II," Conte said. "This is a dream come true and I cannot wait to get started and play in front of our incredible fans."