Metro makes deal with "The Devil"

April 22, 2021 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have completed the transfer of Polish Youth International striker Patryk Klimala from Celtic FC and signed him to a four-year MLS contract with a club option for one additional year, pending P-1 visa and ITC, the club announced today. Klimala will fill a Young Designated Player and International spot on New York's roster. "We're delighted to complete this deal and welcome Patryk to our club," said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "Patryk is a talented true center forward who has proven that he can score goals and create in a variety of ways. We believe he has the ability to impact games in MLS now, and the potential to continue to grow and succeed in years to come. We look forward to welcoming him to New York and getting him acclimated to our club." Klimala, 22, recently signed with Celtic F.C. on January 22, 2020 and made his first appearance a week later in a 3-0 Scottish Premiership win over St. Johnstone on Jan. 29. The Polish striker accrued 28 appearances with three goals and one assist in 681 minutes played across all competitions. While at Celtic, Klimala was also called into Poland's Under-21 Youth National team during the 2020 season for the UEFA European U-21 Championship Qualifying. He tallied two goals and one assist in 278 minutes played over four matches. "I'm very happy with Patryk's decision to join us," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "At both the club and youth international level he has shown that he has high potential. He demonstrates a strong work ethic against the ball, which is very important to our style of play, and has very good instincts around the goal. His movement and ability in the final third give the team another weapon." Klimala began his professional career at Jagiellonia Bialystok, a first-division Poland squad, during the 2016-17 season, appearing in three matches. He then was loaned to Wigry Suwalki, a third-division Polish team, in the 2017-18 season where he compiled 13 goals and two assists in 27 matches played. Klimala returned to Jagiellonia Bialystok for the next two seasons (2018-19 & 2019-2020) and tallied 11 goals and four assists in 47 matches across all competitions. Klimala has been a main fixture at the Polish Youth International level, having been featured for the Under-19s, U-20s and U-21s. He has recorded 15 caps with four goals and 1,084 minutes played.