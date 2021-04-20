Frankie Amaya trade made official

April 20, 2021 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have acquired midfielder Frankie Amaya from FC Cincinnati and signed him to a new MLS contract, the club announced today. Amaya signs a new three-year MLS contract that will go into effect for 2022, with club options for one additional season. New York traded $950K in General Allocation Money to FC Cincinnati, $500K in 2021 and $450K in 2022, with up to an additional $125K in allocation money should certain performance metrics be achieved. Amaya, 20, was the first overall pick in the 2019 MLS Super Draft. "We are very pleased to complete this deal and add Frankie to our team on a new multi-year contract," said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "Frankie is a player that we've watched closely, and we are confident that his skills and attributes are a good fit for our philosophy and style of play. We look forward to getting him into our environment and achieving success together in the years ahead." Amaya started 22 of FC Cincinnati's 24 matches in 2020, tallying one goal in 1,798 minutes played. The Santa Ana, California, native has recorded 43 matches and 3,157 minutes played across all competitions at Cincy since being drafted number one overall in the 2019 MLS Super Draft. "I'm very happy that we have added Frankie to our team," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "His technical skills and ability with the ball will give us more control and more options in transition and in the final third. The task for us as a coaching staff will be to integrate him quickly and immerse him in our tactics and game plan." For country, Amaya was a key figure in the Under-20 United States National team winning the 2018 CONCACAF Championship Title. The midfielder started in five of the eight matches, included the Finals as an attacking midfielder for 64 minutes in the 2-0 victory over the U-20 Mexican National team. Overall, Amaya has accrued 11 caps for the U.S. Youth National team with 537 minutes played. Prior to being drafted number one overall in 2019, Amaya recorded 10 starts with two goals and two assists at UCLA. He was named Freshman All-American, First Team All-Pac-12, and Second Team All-Far West Region and was the first UCLA freshman to earn first team all-league status since 2015. Following a strong freshman campaign, Amaya signed a Generation Adidas contract on Jan. 4, 2019, making him eligible for the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.