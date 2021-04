Patryk "The Devil" Klimala nears Metro move?

The link to Celtic forward Patryk "The Devil" Klimala grows stronger. According to Sport.pl, the transfer is in the final stages to be finalized. This is confirmed by Scotland's Daily Mail.

Klimala, 22, joined Celtic from Jagiellonia Bialystok in January 2020 for 3.5 million euro, but failed to settle in Scotland.

Update: On Friday, Celtic manager John Kennedy confirmed that Klimala is "close to finalizing the deal" to come to RBNY.