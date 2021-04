Frankie Amaya deal on pause?

Last Friday, numerous outlets reported that RBNY's deal for Cincinnati's Frankie Amaya is complete. That is not the case, according to Jeff Carlisle. He reports that the trade "is contingent on Amaya signing a new contract. No new deal as of yet." Amaya still has multiple years on his MLS deal, but RBNY would not want to lose him to Europe on a free transfer.

Denis Hamlett must be very weary about those option years...