There is actual info from a preseason game

1:1 New York DC United Royer Sorga 04.10.21 · Preseason

Daniel Royer scored from the penalty spot as Metro tied DC Scum 1:1 in a preseason game at Red Bull Arena. This concludes Metro's abbreviated preseason.

The lineup was as follows: Carlos Coronel, Andrew Gutman, Amro Tarek, Aaron Long, Kyle Duncan, Sean Davis, Cristian Casseres, Florian Valot, Caden Clark, Brian White, Fabio. Youba Diarra, Andres Reyes, Cameron Harper, Royer, Tom Barlow, and Omir Fernandez appeared as subs.