Metro buys Frankie Amaya from Cincy?

April 9, 2021 According to numerous reports, RBNY has acquired US youth international central midfielder Frankie Amaya from Cincinnati for an allocation rumored to be in the $1M range. The former #1 overall SuperDraft pick had asked for a trade. Earlier this week, Cincinnati lodged tampering charges against RBNY and Philadelphia because of their pursuit of Amaya. Stay tuned...