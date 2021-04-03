Arbitrator rules against Kaku

RBNY has released the following statement:

We are pleased with the arbitrator's finding that MLS' unilateral option was effectively exercised by New York Red Bulls Sporting Director, Denis Hamlett, and that a valid contract exists between Kaku and Major League Soccer through December 31, 2021. With this decision, we now look forward to seeking further resolution, and will provide updates when appropriate during that process.

What this means is that Kaku is a soccer polygamist and should not have been able to sign with Al-Taawoun on a free transfer, as he is still under contract with Metro/MLS. The most likely scenario is that the Saudis will have to pay RBNY a transfer fee... but their league's transfer season is currently closed.

Despite the ruling, Kaku started in scored in Al-Taawoun's cup game on Sunday.

Stay tuned...