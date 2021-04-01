Metro linked with Patryk "The Devil" Klimala

Could Metro's offseason spending "spree" not be over? According to The Times, they are linked with Celtic's Polish youth international Patryk Klimala. The 22-year-old striker, nicknamed "The Devil", has been in Scotland since January 2020, mostly appearing as a substitute. He has scored three goals in 19 league matches.

Prior to Celtic, Klimala was with various teams in his native Poland, his only top-level experience coming with Jagiellonia Bialystok.

The rumor was confirmed in the Glasgow Evening Times, which says: "It has been reported that the MLS outfit wanted to do a loan deal but Herald and Times Sport understands it could be a permanent switch the club are after. We believe Klimala's representatives have already opened a dialogue with both Celts and Red Bulls over a potential move."

Stay tuned?