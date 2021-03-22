Chris Gloster's rights sold to blue poseurs

The New York Red Bulls have received $100K in General Allocation Money from New York City FC in exchange for the Homegrown priority to former Red Bulls Academy player Chris Gloster. The Red Bulls may receive up to an additional $300K in allocation money if certain benchmarks are met over the course of the player's MLS contract.

Gloster, a Montclair native, spent several seasons in the Red Bulls Academy and appeared as an amateur player for New York Red Bulls II in 2016 before departing to pursue opportunities in Europe.