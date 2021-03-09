Andrew Gutman acquired on loan from Atlanta

March 9, 2021 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have added Atlanta United left back Andrew Gutman on a year-long intraleague loan, the club announced today. New York traded their 2024 Natural Third Round MLS SuperDraft Pick and up to $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money if specific performance conditions are reached to Atlanta. "We're pleased to have Andrew join us," said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "He has proven that he can play in MLS and has qualities that we think will fit well in our style of play. He is a solid defender, can contribute from wide areas going forward, and has the physical attributes to meet the demands of our system." Gutman, 24, spent the last year-and-a-half with FC Cincinnati, compiling 31 matches across all competitions with one assist in 2,049 minutes played. Following the 2020 season, he was selected No. 1 in the 2020 MLS Re-Entry draft by Atlanta United to obtain his MLS rights from Cincinnati. "Andrew brings good experience in MLS," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "He is strong on the ball and has good awareness and intelligence going forward, which will help us build our attack and bring good decision making in the final third." Gutman was a college standout at Indiana University as he won the 2018 Herman Trophy, which is awarded to the best college soccer player in the United States. He recorded 11 goals and nine assists in 23 matches played during the 2018 season and led the Hoosiers to a semifinal appearance in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Following a four-year college career that saw 20 goals and 17 assists in 90 games for a defender, Gutman signed a three-year contract at Celtic FC on January 1, 2019. After signing with Celtic FC, Gutman was loaned to USL Championship-side Charlotte Independence on February 22, 2019. He tallied 14 starts and recorded three goals and one assist in 1,260 minutes played.