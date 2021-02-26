RIP Des McAleenan

Former Metro goalkeeping coach Des McAleenan passed away from an apparent suicide. He was 53.

McAleenan joined the MetroStars staff in 2002 as an assistant to Octavio Zambrano. Amazingly, he survived regime change after regime change, lasting until 2011. McAleenan had most recently served as goalkeeping coach for the Colombian national team under former Metro head coach Carlos Queiroz.

McAleenan was always one of the most beloved members of the Metro community. Tab Ramos wrote, "Thank you, Desi. You knew how much you meant to so many and to me. Your selflessness and dedication to your work will continue to help all lucky enough to have worked with you. I will continue to hear your stories in my head. Your friendship cannot ever be replaced. Rest in Peace."