Carlos Coronel joins on synergistic loan

February 26, 2021 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have added Brazilian goalkeeper Carlos Coronel on loan from Red Bull Salzburg pending of his P-1 visa and ITC, the club announced today. Coronel will be on loan through the end of 2021, with a club option to purchase. The goalkeeper will occupy an international spot on the Red Bulls roster. "We're pleased to have Carlos join us on loan for the season," said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "He is a very good goalkeeper, has experience with Gerhard's style of play, and a familiarity with MLS. Carlos further solidifies our group of goalkeepers, and we look forward to getting him acclimated within our group." Coronel, 24, has spent the last two seasons with RB Salzburg. The Brazilian goalkeeper most notably earned three appearances, including two starts, during the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League Group Stage. He tallied a 1-1-1 record with eight saves and a 1.52 goals against average. "Carlos brings experience of playing in the Champions League and has shown that in big games he can bring stable performances and leadership on the field," said head coach Gerhard Struber. "He strengthens our goalkeeper group and brings good energy to our team." After two-and-a-half seasons at Red Bull Brasil Under-20s, Coronel began his professional career with FC Liefering, second-division club affiliated with RB Salzburg, at 18 years old. Over three years with Liefering, he accrued 20 cleansheets in 67 Erste Liga matches over 6,030 minutes played. Coronel wore the captain's armband 16 times while with Liefering. Coronel also spent time in MLS, being loaned for six months from RB Salzburg to the Philadelphia Union during the 2019 season. He made four appearances for Union, tallying two shutouts and a 4-0-0 mark. Coronel also saw time with Philadelphia Union II, making eight appearances in 720 minutes played.